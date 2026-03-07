SBI rolls out $500 million social loan programme for women empowerment

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a $500 million syndicated social term loan facility, focused exclusively on women empowerment, with a greenshoe option, which allows the lender to increase the size of the facility if demand from participants exceeds the initial amount, ANI reported.

According to a statement from the public sector lender, this syndicated transaction represents a milestone for SBI, as well as the global ESG financing landscape, as it channels funds toward empowerment initiatives.

Objective behind the facility This financing is aimed at accelerating social impact and demonstrates the lender's commitment to reduce "the gender gap" and contributes meaningfully to United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5- ‘Achieve Gender Equality and Empower all Women and Girls’, according to SBI.

The deal marks first of its kind transaction by SBI, which will support gender equality and inclusive economic growth, and is expected to be the largest gender-themed loan globally, representing a significant initiative in sustainable finance by an Indian financial institution.

Even as digital offerings expand access to financial products, women remain under-represented and hold a materially lower share of most financial products.

For instance, women hold only 17% of active loans, 13% of credit cards, 22% of active loans, 23% of mutual funds, 27% of new EPF subscribers, and 34% of new life insurance policyholders (as of January 2026), Mint reported earlier.

In order to accelerate women empowerment, some financial institutions provide women-specific loans, which are often unsecured loans. These are targeted at the different financial needs of an individual from their institutions. A few of the intended purposes might include education, starting your own business, unforeseen medical expenses, or even weddings.

SBI chairman weighs in Commenting on the launch, Chairman, the chairman of SBI said, "On this women's day, we are happy to announce that as a responsible organization, we are deeply committed to fostering women empowerment as a cornerstone of sustainable development."

“This landmark social loan embodies our dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, with a sharp focus on creating opportunities for women. We believe that true progress depends not only on economic growth but also on our ability to drive positive social change, empower women, and build an inclusive society for all stakeholders," he said in a statement seen by ANI.

Meanwhile, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) will be acting as the original Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter and Bookrunner and sole social loan coordinator for the transaction.