SBI's Mudra NPAs at 15%, digitisation has helped reduce it: Rajnish Kumar

MUMBAI : While close to 15% of State Bank of India’s (SBI) loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) have turned bad, the bank has been able stabilise the portfolio by introducing end-to-end digitisation, said Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI

“We have tweaked the model and changed it to e-mudra. The bad loans used to be high in the up to ₹50,000 bracket and by changing some parameters in e-mudra, the non-performing asset (NPA) ratio has reduced to below 10% in new loans. The entire process is now end-to-end digitised," said Kumar, speaking at a webinar organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

SBI has disbursed ₹6,113.25 crore in loans of up to ₹50,000 in FY19, showed data on Mudra website.

Under the PMMY, there are three types of credit –Shishu, Kishor and Tarun – depending on the size of the loan. Shishu loans are up to ₹50,000; Kishor loans are above ₹50,000 and up to ₹5 lakh and Tarun loans are above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh.

SBI’s e-Mudra scheme allows a customer to apply and get loans up to ₹50,000 by providing Aadhaar details for e-KYC validation. To be eligible, the person has to be an existing current or savings account holder at SBI for at least six months. While the maximum eligible loan amount is ₹1 lakh under e-Mudra, ₹50,000 is instantly available, based on the bank's eligibility norms. However, customers have to visit the branch for completing formalities before getting the extra credit.

Kumar said that between 2015 to 2017, the corporate bad loans were high but that has now been brought under control. In the case of Mudra loans, he said, while the NPAs might seem big, there are other government schemes with even higher delinquencies.

“For instance, the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme has more bad loans than Mudra. These are all small loans and the borrowers’ capability to service these have been constrained. But I believe that by improving their model and using digitisation, we can have a better selection of customers and better credit quality," said Kumar.

The government had assigned a target of ₹3.25 trillion under PMMY for financial year 2019-20 to member lending institutions, according to data submitted to the Parliament on 10 February. Of this, ₹1.28 trillion was the target for public sector banks (PSBs).

