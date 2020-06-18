SBI's Mudra NPAs at 15%, digitisation has helped reduce it: Rajnish Kumar

SBI’s e-Mudra scheme allows a customer to apply and get loans up to ₹50,000 by providing Aadhaar details for e-KYC validation. To be eligible, the person has to be an existing current or savings account holder at SBI for at least six months. While the maximum eligible loan amount is ₹1 lakh under e-Mudra, ₹50,000 is instantly available, based on the bank's eligibility norms. However, customers have to visit the branch for completing formalities before getting the extra credit.