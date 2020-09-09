SBI's Yono app now has 27 million registered users: Rajnish Kumar

Mumbai: State Bank of India’s (SBI) Yono mobile app has been adding 70,000 new users daily, taking its total registered users to 27 million at present, the bank’s chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Wednesday.

“The digital transformation in our bank has been going on for some time and in fact the Yono platform will have its third anniversary in November. So, within three years we have created a fantastic platform where we cater not only to the banking needs but also to the investment needs of users, along with an online shopping experience," Kumar said at an ETBFSI event.

Kumar said that owing to covid-19, the rate at which new users are being added on Yono has increased.

“I have found that on digital platforms, apart from convenience people also look for trust and security. People have a lot of trust in SBI and we have also used the best minds to design the app," said Kumar.

On 5 March, the bank had said that Yono touched 20 million registered users.

Kumar said on Wednesday that harnessing the power of technology and data analytics, the bank is able to offer pre-approved personal and business loans.

Reiterating his announcement in June, Kumar said that the bank is preparing a business-to-business (B2B) platform called Bharat Craft. “The vision is that all the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and businesses will be brought together on this platform with on-the-spot facility to finance the receivables," he said.

According to Kumar, the investment SBI put in Yono, has come handy in this pandemic and the app is profitable as the bank is able to get a decent internal rate of return (IRR) on its investments.

“The only thing is that since the app is sitting in the bank, it does not get reflected in my valuations. I always say that if it was sitting outside (separate entity), the valuation would be akin to start-ups. Yono is a biggest start-up by a legacy bank," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated