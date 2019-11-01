Starting today, the interest rates on savings account deposits with State Bank of India (SBI) will fetch lower interest rates. India's biggest bank has reduced the interest rate on its savings account for balances below 1 lakh to 3.25% from 3.5% from November 1. SBI had also cut interest rates of fixed deposits or FDs last month. SBI, the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees, has a deposit base of over 30 lakh crore.

Five things to know about latest SBI interest rates

1) SBI has trimmed the interest rates on savings bank accounts up to 1 lakh by 25 basis points. SBI savings accounts will fetch an interest rate of 3.25% instead of 3.5%. India's largest public sector bank has attributed "adequate liquidity in the system" for the interest rate cut.

2) The interest rate on SBI savings bank deposits with above 1 lakh will remain unchanged at 3%.

3) Last month, SBI has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors to extend benefits to all customers in festive season. The one year MCLR reduced to 8.05% from 8.15% with effect from October 10.

4) SBI latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public effective 10 October

7 days to 45 days-4.50%

46 days to 179 days-5.50%

180 days to 210 days-5.80%

211 days to less than 1 year-5.8%

1 year to less than 2 year-6.4%

2 years to less than 3 years-6.25%

3 years to less than 5 years-6.25%

5 years and up to 10 years-6.25%

5) SBI has also slashed the interest rates on bulk term deposits by 30 basis points for tenure of one to two years. Accounts with deposits of over 2 crore now fetches an interest rate of 6% compared to the earlier rate of 6.3%.

RELATED STORIES
Once you open an FD online, you can renew and close the deposit online instantly. (Mint)

How to open SBI fixed deposit (FD) online

1 min read . 28 Oct 2019
After the latest rate cut, SBI senior citizens will get 5% to 7% interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. (Reuters)

SBI FD premature withdrawal charges and other details here

2 min read . 25 Oct 2019
The major non-performing asset accounts to be auctioned. (Photo: Mint)

SBI to conduct e-auction of 11 accounts to recover dues of 467 crore

1 min read . 20 Oct 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue