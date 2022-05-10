SBI sharply hikes interest rates on these fixed deposits. Latest FD rates here

SBI has increased the interest rate on deposits maturing in one year to less than two years from 3.6 per cent to 4%, a 40 basis point increase. On deposits maturing in two years to less than three years, the bank is now providing a rate of 4.25 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent previously. The bank has increased the interest rate on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and 5 years and up to 10 years from 3.6 per cent to 4.5 per cent for the general public respectively.