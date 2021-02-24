SBI shelves plan to hive off Yono app

“The potential for monetization is there, but the timeline for monetization is not. Yono has to be extended in a manner that goes beyond SBI," a senior banker aware of the matter said. “We will create a platform for Yono, which will be integrated with regional rural banks or cooperative banks. If they want to use it, they can. That is the larger objective of Yono. We call it the platformization of Yono. That’s a little away."

