SBI signs $1-bn loan agreement with Japan Bank for International Co-operation

State Bank of India on Wednesday announced that the bank signed a loan agreement of $1 billion with Japan Bank for International Co-operation (JBIC).

The facility is co-financed by SMBC, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank, Shizuoka Bank & Bank of Yokohama.

The loan will provide funds for manufacturers, suppliers and dealers of Japanese automobiles in India. The financing will assist in Government of India’s 'Make in India' initiative.

As on June 30, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 34 lakh crore with CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly Rs. 24 lakh crore. SBI commands nearly 34% market share in home loans and nearly 33% in the auto loans segment.

The bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM/CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million.





