Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has signed a loan agreement of up to $1 billion with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The bank had signed a similar deal with JBIC in October last year as well.

This loan, the bank said, is intended to promote smooth flow of funds for the whole range of business operations of Japanese automobile manufacturers in India. JBIC is wholly owned by the Japanese government.

Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI said in a statement that covid-19 crisis has delivered a significant shock to global trade, disrupted production lines and depressed global demand.

“At a time when people are preferring personal mode of transport, this collaboration between SBI and JBIC will help the bank in extending loan facility to entire supply chain of Japanese automobile industry including suppliers, dealers and ultimately to the end users," he said.

Mint had reported in November last year that dealers and parts suppliers to Japanese automakers in India may be able access short- and long-term credit at affordable rates from SBI following the loan agreement. This opening of a special credit window by India’s largest lender is expected to benefit the entire supply chain and retail ecosystem of Japanese automakers.

