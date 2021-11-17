SBI signs pact with U Gro Capital to finance MSMEs

Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital said, “India’s lending landscape for NBFCs is transitioning, we believe that next decade is all about collaboration between large banks and niche NBFCs / FinTech wherein Lending as a Service would become the prominent force. Today marks a significant day in U GRO Capital’s business journey, and we are elated to sign a co-lending agreement with the country’s largest lender, the State Bank of India. This partnership reiterates SBI’s faith and value, in our ability to leverage sectoral expertise and technology capabilities to address the critical MSME credit needs."