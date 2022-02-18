SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens: Latest interest rates

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care -offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more. At present, SBI gives a 5.5% interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.30%. These rates are with effect from 15 February 2022.