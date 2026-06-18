SBI spent ₹986 crore on printing & stationery in FY25, but IDFC First burnt 8% of profit! How other banks compare

The future of banking may be digital, but it is still heavily written in ink. At a time when financial institutions are pushing customers to tap, scan, and swipe, their financial statements reveal an unexpectedly old-school reality: a multi-crore obsession with pen and paper.
Financial year 2025 cost disclosures by Groww on printing and stationery revealed that large Indian banks spent hundreds of crores on forms, chequebooks, passbooks, statements and other paper-linked requirements.
Here is how much Indian banking giants are actually spending to keep physical records:
“How much do Banks spend on Pen & Paper? (Costs for FY25)” Groww wrote in an X post, sharing a list of top Indian banks and their pen and paper costs for FY25
In sheer volume, banking behemoth State Bank of India (SBI) topped the charts, shelling out a massive ₹986.4 crore on printing and stationery in FY25. Fellow private-sector giant HDFC Bank followed closely behind, recording an expenditure of ₹922.5 crore.
However, while those massive numbers represent less than 1.3% of net profits for the banking titans, mid-sized private lenders felt a far heavier relative pinch:
Public sector giants like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India all maintained ratios near or below the 1% mark.
The true outlier of the fiscal year emerged among private and mid-tier lenders.
According to data from Groww, IDFC First Bank spent an eye-popping ₹122.7 crore on stationery alone—a sum that accounted for a staggering 8.05% of its net profit for the year.
IndusInd Bank reported a relatively high ratio, with its ₹114.9 crore stationery bill accounting for 4.46% of its net profit. Yes Bank ( ₹70 crore) and AU Small Finance Bank ( ₹58.3 crore) saw these administrative costs consume 2.86% and 2.77% of their bottom lines, respectively.
|Bank
|Expenses of printing & stationery
|% of net profit
|State Bank of India
|₹986.4 Cr
|1.22%
|HDFC Bank
|₹922.5 Cr
|1.26%
|Axis Bank
|₹373.8 Cr
|1.33%
|ICICI Bank
|₹318.5 Cr
|0.58%
|Bank of Baroda
|₹211.9 Cr
|1.02%
|Punjab National Bank
|₹173.8 Cr
|0.94%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|₹167.0 Cr
|0.75%
|Canara Bank
|₹165.9 Cr
|0.94%
|Union Bank of India
|₹135.3 Cr
|0.75%
|IDFC First Bank
|₹122.7 Cr
|8.05%
|IndusInd Bank
|₹114.9 Cr
|4.46%
|Yes Bank
|₹70.0 Cr
|2.86%
|AU Small Finance Bank
|₹58.3 Cr
|2.77%
|Federal Bank
|₹56.2 Cr
|1.33%
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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