SBI announces 48 job vacancies. Check eligibility, age limit, other details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers' for 48 job vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting SBI's official website--sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022.

1. Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15

2. Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33

SBI Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the bank's official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'careers' option

Step 4: Fill in your details and click on submit

SBI 'specialist cadre officers' age limit:

For both the posts (Assistant Manager--Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching), the maximum age should be 40 years (as of August 31, 2021).

The online test is likely to be held on March 20, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

