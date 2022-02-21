Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  SBI announces 48 job vacancies. Check eligibility, age limit, other details

SBI announces 48 job vacancies. Check eligibility, age limit, other details

The State Bank of India (SBI) invites applications for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers' for 48 job vacancies
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST Livemint

SBI recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for the post by visiting SBI's official website--sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers' for 48 job vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting SBI's official website--sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers' for 48 job vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting SBI's official website--sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022.

SBI recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

SBI recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

1. Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15

2. Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33

SBI Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the bank's official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'careers' option

Step 3: Click on the 'specialist cadre officers' link

Step 4: Fill in your details and click on submit

SBI 'specialist cadre officers' age limit:

For both the posts (Assistant Manager--Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching), the maximum age should be 40 years (as of August 31, 2021).

The online test is likely to be held on March 20, 2022.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!