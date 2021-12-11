Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  SBI internet banking services will remain down for 5 hrs today. Details here

SBI internet banking services will remain down for 5 hrs today. Details here

State Bank of India (SBI): The internet banking service will remain down today
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

SBI bank customers won't be able to use YONO, YONO Lite, UPI, internet banking today

The State Bank of India (SBI) has said that its internet banking services will remain down on Saturday and Sunday (December 11 and December 12). The online banking services will remain unavailable for 300 minutes between 11:30 pm on December 11 and 4:30 am on December 12. During this period, SBI bank customers won't be able to use YONO, YONO Lite, UPI, internet banking due to scheduled maintenance activities.

The SBI informed on Twitter, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us".

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country.

Meanwhile, the SBI is offering pre-approved personal loans on its mobile app SBI YONO. The facility promises round-the-clock service and instant approval of loans. Besides, now a loan-seeker doesn't need to give any physical documents nor does she need to visit a bank branch. SBI has waived off processing charges on pre-approved personal loans till 31 January 2022 as part of its festive offers.

