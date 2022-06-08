SBI  steps  up  infra  financing  on signs of private capex pickup

Experts tracking the banking industry said that infrastructure financing was not happening for the longest time, especially after the stress post the last round of financing, which involved power, coal, and a few other sectors. Banks had become very cautious about infrastructure financing. It was also partly because they lacked adequate capital to finance large infrastructure projects. Fresh projects at initiation are typically risky and not very capital efficient, requiring banks to allocate more capital against such lending. “Things have slightly improved, although the recovery is not quite a broad-based one. We believe state banks are still quite cautious and choosy as their capital buffers are still relatively quite weak," said Saswata Guha, senior director (Indian bank ratings), Fitch Ratings.