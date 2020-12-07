SBI to boost retail book, sees better earnings

SBI’s bad loan ratio fell to 5.28% at the end of September from 5.44% three months earlier, but the bank warned that it expects a further ₹20,000 crore ($2.7 billion) of loans to sour over the next six months as the pandemic hurts borrowers. However, the state-run bank has provided for its potential bad loans in advance, which will prevent significant pressure from building, Khara said last month.