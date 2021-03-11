NEW DELHI : The state-run lender State Bank of India (SBI) said it will conduct e-auctions of 12 bad accounts this month to recover dues of over ₹506 crore under sale to asset reconstruction company (ARC) mechanism.

SBI in sale notifications said, "In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these accounts for sale to ARCs/banks/NBFCs /FIs, on the terms and conditions indicated there against".

The lender said the total outstanding against these companies is ₹506.22 crore.

The sale notice said, "Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd has dues of ₹72.24 crore and the e-auction of the account is slated to take place on March 16."

SBI said Aarya Industrial Products has filed a suit against it in January 2016 before Civil Court, Alipore, Kolkata for claiming recovery damages of ₹226 crore.

"The sale of assets of Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd will be made with the entire contingent obligation, if any, arising in future in respect of the said counterclaim," the notice added.

Ten other accounts will go under the hammer on March 26 against their collective outstanding dues of ₹383.23 crore.

The e-auction for GOL Offshore Limited will take place on March 30 against outstanding dues of ₹50.75 crore.

Asking the interested bidders to conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, the public lender said the sale is on 'as is where is basis' and the bank reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed sale at any stage, without assigning any reason.

The decision of the bank in this regard shall be final and binding, SBI said.

Any taxes that may be arising out of the transaction will be payable by the purchaser, it added.

