SBI to hike lending rates by 25 bps from tomorrow, EMIs to go dearer

State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday it will increase its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors. Due to this latest MCLR hike, borrowers' EMI outgo will increase further. The new interest rates are effective from 15 December, 2022, as per the bank's website.

