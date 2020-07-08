SBI to invest up to 1,760 crore in Yes Bank's follow-on offering

The fund raising is critical for Yes bank despite equity infusion worth ₹10,000 crore by financial institutions and gains worth ₹6,300 crore from the write down of additional tier I (AT1) bonds. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned down its request for permission to pay interest on its Tier II bonds due on 29 June. In a regulatory filing on 20 June, the bank said that the interest due and remaining unpaid shall be accumulated and be paid by the bank later, subject to it complying with the regulatory requirement.