SBI to raise 10,000 cr via Base III compliant debt instrument

SBI to raise ₹10,000 cr via Base III compliant debt instrument2 min read . 06:12 PM IST
- The bank is planning to raise fresh additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of ₹10,000 crore
Public lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said that the bank board has approved raising ₹10,000 crore by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument.
Public lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said that the bank board has approved raising ₹10,000 crore by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument.
"The Central Board of the Bank at its Meeting held today i.e., 14.12.2022, inter alia accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in INR and / or any other convertible currency, upto FY24 as under," said the regulatory filing.
"The Central Board of the Bank at its Meeting held today i.e., 14.12.2022, inter alia accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in INR and / or any other convertible currency, upto FY24 as under," said the regulatory filing.
The bank is planning to raise fresh additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of ₹10,000 crore.
"Raising fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crore, subject to Govt. of India concurrence," SBI regulatory filing added.
State Bank of India (SBI) earlier this week had informed exchange about the same.
"To seek approval for raising of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in INR and / or any other convertible currency through a public offer or private placement to Indian and / or overseas investors up to 31st March, 2024," said SBI in its regulatory filing," SBI had said.
The fundraise would help the bank grow its loan book.
State Bank of India has raised ₹10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.51 per cent. The tenor for the bond is set at 10 years. It is the largest single infra bond sale by any domestic lender.
State Bank of India Q2 profit jumps 74% YoY to ₹13,265 crore on decline in loan loss provisions. Its operating profit for Q2FY23 at ₹21,120 crore increased 16.82% YoY and net interest income rose by 12.83% YoY to ₹35,183 crore with loan book growing 20% and deposits rising 10% in the same period.
On Wednesday, the company's scrip was up 1.44 per cent at ₹625.55 pn BSE.