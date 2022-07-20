SBI to raise up to 11,000 crore in FY23

Mint reported on Wednesday that public sector banks have raised a total of ₹4,000 crore through AT-1 bonds this fiscal year, and are expected to raise much more, as they aim to finance credit growth and replace bonds falling due this year. While Punjab National Bank was the first to hit the market, raising ₹2,000 crore through AT-1 bonds at 8.75% this month, Canara Bank, too, raised ₹2,000 crore, but at a lower interest rate of 8.24%.