SBI to raise up to 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

1 min read . Updated: 29 May 2019, 06:34 PM IST PTI

  • The Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds to be issued to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY20, through a public offer/private placement, says SBI
  • SBI shares closed 3.29% down at 348.55 apiece on the BSE

New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday said it will raise up to 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.

"The meeting of executive committee of central board at its meeting held today (Wednesday) accorded approval to raise Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds up to 5,000 crore in USD/INR to be issued to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY20, through a public offer/private placement," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 3.29% down at 348.55 apiece on the BSE.

