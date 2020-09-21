SBI to seek promoter guarantee, pledged shares for debt recast

Among the documents required along with a debt recast application are board resolution stating that the company’s operations are under stress on account of covid-19. That apart, goods and services tax (GST) returns from April 2020 till the latest available month and also for the corresponding period of the previous year need to be submitted. The bank said that in case of listed companies, the latest financials filed with stock exchanges also have to be submitted along with cash budget and projected financials for the period of loan.