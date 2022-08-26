SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs BoB vs Axis Bank: How to apply for WhatsApp banking?

Digital banking services are available through the bank's net banking and mobile banking platforms, but in the current age, WhatsApp is also a viable option.
Banking activities are a part of daily life, but doing them digitally from the convenience of your home saves time and prevents you from having to go to your bank's branch physically. Digital banking is ideally suited for customers of all age groups, especially senior adults because it allows you to effortlessly conduct all standard banking operations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Digital banking services are available through the bank's net banking and mobile banking platforms, but in the current age, WhatsApp is also a viable option. Here is the procedure to sign up for WhatsApp banking services if you are a customer of one of the top banks in the nation, such as SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda (BoB), or Axis Bank.
SBI Whatsapp Banking
The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) recently launched WhatsApp banking service for its customers. Through this initiative, SBI is offering its customers to conduct banking services like balance enquiry and mini statements. SBI has said via a Tweet that “Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go." Customers can sign up for the WhatsApp banking service by texting "Hi" to “90226 90226" from their registered mobile number.
After doing the same, SBI customers will get this reply from SBI on their WhatsApp; “You are not registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services. To register and provide your consent for using these services, kindly send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to +917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank. You can view the detailed T&C for these services on bank.sbi." By following the instructions given here, customers can successfully get registered for SBI WhatsApp banking service.
HDFC Bank Whatsapp Banking
“HDFC Bank Chat Banking is a chat service on WhatsApp where all customers can simply chat with us to avail 90+ services and transactions 24x7 in a seamless manner. It is an end-to-end encrypted & secure Service Offering provided by HDFC Bank over WhatsApp. This offering shall however be available only on the mobile number registered with the bank. All you need to do is add the number 70700 22222 to your contacts and start a conversation by saying "Hi"," said HDFC Bank on its website.
“Registration on Chat Banking is a simple and easy 2 step process. Save the Chat Banking number 7070022222 in your contacts & just send "Hi" or "Register" in WhatsApp from your bank registered mobile number to 7070022222 and you would be guided through the registration process. Your customer ID and a One time Password received via SMS on your registered mobile number is all you need to experience Chat Banking on WhatsApp," said HDFC Bank on its website.
There are more than 90 transactions and services accessible through HDFC Bank Chat Banking on WhatsApp, and you can tap or type your query for additional information on account services, credit cards, loans, and other services. HDFC Bank says “All customers of HDFC Bank can use Chat Banking to get details relating to their Accounts, Cards, Loans, Apply for New Products and services. Non HDFC Bank customers can Apply for New Products and ask any queries related to HDFC Bank’s products or services through WhatsApp Banking."
ICICI Bank WhatsApp Banking
Even on holidays, ICICI Bank provides 24/7 x 365 WhatsApp banking institutions. Additionally, non-ICICI Bank customers have access to ICICI Bank ATMs, branches, and offers. Customers can apply for instant loans, use InstaSave, make fixed-deposit payments, pay bills, trade services, and track the delivery status of their debit card, credit card, chequebook, and passbook using the ICICI Bank's WhatsApp banking service. Customers can also check their account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, block or unblock their cards, and check their credit card's expiry date and check offers and local ICICI Bank branches and ATMs. For registration of WhatsApp Banking service.
ICICI Bank has mentioned on its website that “Add the number 8640086400 to your contacts and Say ‘Hi’ on 8640086400 from your registered mobile number. You can also give a missed call or SMS OPTIN to 9542000030 to start conversation by getting a secure and interactive menu on your mobile screen through WhatsApp messaging platform. To stop receiving alerts on WhatsApp, SMS OPTOUT to 9542000030." Additionally, ICICI Bank offers WhatsApp Banking in Hindi at 9324953010.
BoB Whatsapp Banking
“Bank of Baroda is pioneer in customer centric initiatives which aims to provide convenience in availing banking services with safety and security. We are pleased to announce the launch of "New Digital Delivery channel – WhatsApp Banking"," said the lender on its website. The WhatsApp Banking Service from Bank of Baroda (BoB) is accessible in Hindi and English on domestic Indian mobile numbers as well as international ones of selected countries. Below are the Whatsapp Banking services that BoB has listed on its website.
Digital Channel based services:
Check account balance.
Get mini statement of last 5 transactions.
Cheque status enquiry.
Block Debit Card.
WhatsApp Banking Registration (Bilingual) with accepting Terms and Conditions (with OTP)
Request ChequeBook .
Know your registered email ID.
Account Statement
Disabling of UPI
Account Blocking (Debit freeze)
Disabling Debit Card for Domestic Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)
Disabling Debit Card for International Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)
OTP validation for critical services (Cheque Book request, Debit Card Blocking, Disabling Debit Card for Domestic/ International transactions, Registration/De-Registration WhatsApp Banking and Disabling of UPI)
Baroda FasTag services:
Tag Balance Inquiry
Apply new fastag
Details of Baroda fastag
Mini Statement (Tag Transactions)
Wealth Management Services - IndiaFirst Life Insurance.
Other Services
MSME Banking Product
Agri loan and Services
Agri Loan Feature
Apply for Agri Loans
Baroda Kisan
Digital loan Services
Personal Loan
Auto loan
Home Loan
Mudra loan
Other Facilities
Know your Banking Products
Digital Banking Products
Interest Rates and Charges
Locate nearest Branches/ATM
Contact centre details.
Raise the complaint
Opt In for Bank side notification
For registration of WhatsApp Banking, BoB has said on its website that “Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your mobile contact list or click on below link to start conversation directly on Bank’s WhatsApp Number- Https://Wa.Me/918433888777?Text=Hi. Send us a “HI" on this number using WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation. By starting a conversation, it would mean that you are agreeing to the terms and condition of WhatsApp Banking."
Axis Bank Whatsapp Banking
Customers of the private sector lender Axis Bank can also use WhatsApp Banking. The bank provides fixed-deposit services through this initiative, along with account-related services including account balance, mini-statements, order cheque books, open video KYC Instant Savings Accounts, and block debit card. Additionally, the bank provides locate Axis Bank branches/ATM, loan, and credit card services.
Axis Bank has said on its website that “Just send a Hi on 7036165000 at WhatsApp and get subscribed with Axis Bank WhatsApp Banking. On subscribing, you get access to a wide range of services ranging for products like Accounts/Cheques, Credit Cards, Term Deposits, and Loans. Non-Axis Bank Customers can access services like 'Apply for Products' and finding nearest ATM/Branches/Loan Centers."
“Once you subscribe, you will receive a welcome message via WhatsApp, from our Business Account (It shall be marked with a green tick on the account title and tagged as a “Verified Business"). This will confirm your subscription to the service. Post this, you can start banking with us," stated Axis Bank on its website.
“Once you subscribe, you will receive a welcome message via WhatsApp, from our Business Account (It shall be marked with a green tick on the account title and tagged as a “Verified Business"). This will confirm your subscription to the service. Post this, you can start banking with us," stated Axis Bank on its website.