SBI waives off SMS charges on mobile fund transfers

SBI waives off SMS charges on mobile fund transfers1 min read . 07:55 AM IST
- In a tweet, SBI said, 'SMS charges now waived off on mobile fund transfers! Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges'
India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to waive off SMS charges on mobile fund transfers. SBI informed that users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges using USSD services.
India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to waive off SMS charges on mobile fund transfers. SBI informed that users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges using USSD services.
“SMS charges now waived off on mobile fund transfers! Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges," SBI tweeted.
“SMS charges now waived off on mobile fund transfers! Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges," SBI tweeted.
It further added that users can avail the services without any additional cost including send money, Request Money, Account Balance, Mini Statement, and Change UPI PIN.
It further added that users can avail the services without any additional cost including send money, Request Money, Account Balance, Mini Statement, and Change UPI PIN.
USSD or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data is most commonly used for checking talk time balances or account information, and for mobile banking transactions. This service works on feature phones. The decision will benefit consumers with feature phones who comprise more than 65% of the country’s over 1 billion mobile phone users.
USSD or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data is most commonly used for checking talk time balances or account information, and for mobile banking transactions. This service works on feature phones. The decision will benefit consumers with feature phones who comprise more than 65% of the country’s over 1 billion mobile phone users.
In other news, SBI has hiked benchmark prime lending rate by 70 basis points. With the increase, the revised rate is now 13.45%, as per the information posted on SBI’s website. The new rate is effective from15 September. The bank has also raised the base rate by similar basis points to 8.7 per cent, effective today.
In other news, SBI has hiked benchmark prime lending rate by 70 basis points. With the increase, the revised rate is now 13.45%, as per the information posted on SBI’s website. The new rate is effective from15 September. The bank has also raised the base rate by similar basis points to 8.7 per cent, effective today.
The EMI amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at the base rate would go up.
The EMI amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at the base rate would go up.
The bank revises both the BPLR and the base rate on a quarterly basis. The lending rate revision by the SBI is likely to be followed by other banks in the days to come.
The bank revises both the BPLR and the base rate on a quarterly basis. The lending rate revision by the SBI is likely to be followed by other banks in the days to come.