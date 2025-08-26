SBI wants to let you pay your bills with keychains
Anshika Kayastha , Abirami Sekar 4 min read 26 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
SBI is exploring this capability as debit cards see a significant decline in usage amid wider adoption of UPI and an increase in credit card usage.
Mumbai: If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) customer, get ready to pay for your groceries using keychains. That’s what India’s largest lender wants to try out.
