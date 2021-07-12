SBI or State Bank of India on Monday alerted its customers against an increase in online fraud as several cases of Know Your Customer (KYC) deceit have been reported across India. The bank said that the fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country.

The country's biggest lender has issued an alert on microblogging site Twitter, warning customers of instances where fraudsters have duped people with KYC verification.

SBI said that the fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank or company representative to obtain the personal details of the customer.

'KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details," SBI wrote on Twitter.

KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details. Report such cybercrimes here: https://t.co/3Dh42iwLvh#StateBankOfIndia #CyberCrime #StaySafeStayVigilant pic.twitter.com/eVVFAnMgTN — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 12, 2021

The State Bank of India also asked its customers to report all such cases of online fraud to the cybercrime department at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/. The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The bank has shared three safety tips that customers can take in order to protect their accounts:

Think before you click any link

The bank never sends links to update the KYC

Do not share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone

According to reports, Chinese hackers recently targeted SBI customers to update their KYC process and get gifts worth ₹50 lakh. In 2020, a 67-year-old elder lost more than ₹3 lakh to cybercriminals. The miscreants used KYC to convince the victim to give away his bank details and other crucial information.

