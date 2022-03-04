SBI warns customers on KYC fraud; asks not to click on these links. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's largest nationalised bank State Bank of India (SBI) took to microblogging site Twitter to alert their customers about the rampant incidents of banking fraud that has led many to lose their money.
The bank shared a tweet along with an infographic which warned customers to not click on embedded links sent via SMS. The bank also said that customers should always check for the short code of SBI on receiving a text message.
“Here is an example of #YehWrongNumberHai, KYC fraud. Such SMS can lead to a fraud, and you can lose your savings. Do not click on embedded links. Check for the correct short code of SBI on receiving an SMS. Stay alert and stay #SafeWithSBI.", read the tweet.
The infographic has a callout that replicates an SMS customers have been receiving over time. These SMS come with a cryptic embedded link, upon clicking which, the hackers have gained access to the customer's bank account and deducted hefty sum of money.
SBI alerted that they never asks their customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) over embedded links sent through an SMS.
The dubious SMS read, “Dear Customer, Your SBI documents has been expired. Your account will be blocked in 24 hrs. please upload your KYC in click here link- http://ibit.ly/oMwK"
The reply to the fraudulent message in the infographic was," SBI never asks you to update/complete your KYC by clicking on the links embedded in an SMS. Stay alert and #StaysafewithSBI"
