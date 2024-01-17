SBI warns of intermittent fluctuations in YONO services. Details here
State Bank of India warns of intermittent fluctuations in YONO services between 7 am to 9 am on January 17th, 2024.
The State Bank of India (SBI) informed that there will be some intermittent fluctuations while using YONO services on Wednesday morning. However, the bank has not specified the reason behind the issue.
“The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
