SBI warns of intermittent fluctuations in YONO services. Details here

 Livemint

State Bank of India warns of intermittent fluctuations in YONO services between 7 am to 9 am on January 17th, 2024.

SBI cautions of YONO service disruptions during morning hours on January 17th, 2024. Premium
SBI cautions of YONO service disruptions during morning hours on January 17th, 2024.

The State Bank of India (SBI) informed that there will be some intermittent fluctuations while using YONO services on Wednesday morning. However, the bank has not specified the reason behind the issue. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the State Bank of India wrote, “There may be intermittent fluctuations while using YONO services between 7 am to 9 am on January 17th, 2024. However, our other digital channels YONO Lite, Internet Banking, and UPI will remain available during this period."

“The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.

 

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Published: 17 Jan 2024, 07:25 AM IST
