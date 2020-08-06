The move by Reserve Bank of India today to give lenders power to restructure certain corporate and individual loans has been welcomed by bankers. The RBI said it will permit banks to strike rescheduling agreements with corporate borrowers which were on track to repay their loans on March 1, in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

The underlying theme of the plan “is the preservation of the soundness of the Indian banking sector," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

"On the regulatory and development policy front, the RBI has carefully addressed the concerns emanating from the wider market participants. Notably, the RBI has addressed the need to offer some form of restructuring facility for standard accounts that are facing difficulty in debt restructuring. We welcome the fact that a new Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related Stress facility has been extended to large corporate, SME and personal loans with necessary safeguards in each segment," said Rajnish Kumar, chairman of SBI.

"Harmonising the capital charge for market risk for debt and equity mutual funds is also a good move towards capital conservation given the volatility has increased after COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The RBI today kept interest rates on hold to contain elevated inflation.

It also raised the limit of loans that can be availed against gold ornaments and jewellery and announced additional liquidity measure.

After reducing the interest rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously in favour of the status quo, leaving repo rate at 4 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on the three-day deliberations of the panel.









