SBI welcomes RBI's move to allow restructuring of retail loans

"On the regulatory and development policy front, the RBI has carefully addressed the concerns emanating from the wider market participants. Notably, the RBI has addressed the need to offer some form of restructuring facility for standard accounts that are facing difficulty in debt restructuring. We welcome the fact that a new Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related Stress facility has been extended to large corporate, SME and personal loans with necessary safeguards in each segment," said Rajnish Kumar, chairman of SBI.