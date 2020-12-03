SBI YONO app faces system outage, restoration underway, says bank

State Bank of India's digital platform YONO app is facing system outage, the bank notified after several customers complained of facing problems while suing the app. However, the country's largest bank assured customers that it was working towards the restoration of the app.

YONO or You Only Need One App is the lender's integrated banking platform.

"YONO SBI mobile application has been impacted due to a system outage. Steps are being taken for restoration of uninterrupted service," SBI said in a statement.

We regret the inconvenience caused and request customers to use OnlineSBI and YONO Lite for their banking needs, it added.

On Tuesday, several customers of SBI took to social media to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures.

"@TheOfficialSBI server down since morning... Worse services I want to close my sbi account. Please help, what is procedure of closing sbi account online??," a customer tweeted.

Another user said, "...what is the point of being in a digital world if I have to wait at a retail shop and be embarrassed because SBI servers are not working..."

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. As of June 30, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹34 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of more than 45% and advances of nearly ₹24 lakh crore. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has 26 million registered users.









