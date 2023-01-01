SBM Bank India revises FD rates, offering up to 7% effective from today3 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 09:19 PM IST
SBM Bank (India) Ltd on Sunday announced that it has revised its interest rates on domestic term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on January 1, 2023. The financial institution is now providing interest rates between 4.25% and 7% on callable deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.