The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted time to central government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks Association (IBA) to file affidavits along with relevant documents pertaining to the details of loan moratorium scheme in a petition seeking interest waiver during the moratorium period.

During the hearing, the court verbally directed the Centre and RBI to rework the ongoing loan moratorium and create schemes tailored for different sectors such as agriculture and businesses.

In March, the central bank allowed a three-month moratorium on all term loans due between 1 March and 31 May. On 22 May, this was extended till 31 August amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and RBI, informed the bench that a meeting was convened between the finance ministry and RBI, but sought more time to examine “whether the central government can intervene for giving any kind of relief with regard to loans."

An apex court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan observed in its order that the petitioner had sought two reliefs. Firstly, if moratorium is being granted for a period of three months, the entire amount payable including principal and interest should not be charged during moratorium period. Secondly, at least the demand of interest on interest should not be made and these reliefs can be extended by the central government and RBI.

Mehta submitted before the bench that the plea for waiver of interest during the moratorium period will risk the financial stability of banks and put the interests of the depositors in jeopardy.

The three-judge bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah, will hear the case next in August.

The apex court also pulled up the Centre at the beginning of the hearing, saying “the central government can’t raise its hands in helplessness. It can’t say now that it is between banks and customers."

The court said customers are unable to utilize the moratorium as they were aware that there are no benefits for them. It also observed that despite that the fact that the Centre took time to respond and to find a way out, nothing has happened.

“Once the moratorium is fixed, then it should serve the desired purposes and we see no merit in charging interest on interest," Justice Shah made an oral observation during the hearing.

“There are 133 lakh crore rupees in deposits with banks and interest has to be paid on them and the waiver will have a cascading effect," replied Mehta. He added, “waiving interest completely will not be easy for banks as even they have to pay interest to depositors."

IBA and RBI requested the case to be deferred for three months. IBA also argued that plea for waiver of interest was premature as the banks would have to consider the issue on a case-to-case basis.

The apex court order took on record the submissions made by senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the IBA. He submitted that the banks have their own schemes under which benefits can be given under different sectors under different mechanisms, or the banks have to create new schemes, and the issue can be separately taken with regard to individual industries. He also submitted that the matter may be adjourned so that all appropriate details of the schemes can be brought on record.

As per petitioner Gajendra Sharma, interest will continue to accrue during the moratorium, which ultimately the borrower must pay. The petitioner argued that no interest should be charged during the moratorium because people are facing “extreme hardship".

