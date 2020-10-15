SC: Implement waiver by 2 Nov

Ever since the debt recast window was announced, bankers have maintained they are open to using the 7 June framework for stressed assets ineligible under the new framework. However, what sets apart the new framework from the existing one is the benefit of retaining a standard asset classification despite a recast, leading to lower provisions. Banks have to make provisions of 15% when loans turn bad, as opposed to 0.4-1% for standard loans. Mint reported that at least ₹5.7 trillion stressed loans will not be covered under the framework.