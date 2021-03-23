SC rules out extension of moratorium, waives interest on interest

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the government and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on the loan moratorium scheme, declining to extend the six-month moratorium period. The apex court also said additional reliefs such as total waiver of interest cannot be allowed as it affects depositors.

The Supreme Court was pronouncing its verdict on a batch of pleas by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking an extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan had reserved its verdict on 17 December.

The top court added no interest on interest will be charged on borrowers during the moratorium period irrespective of the loan amount. Any amount collected will be refunded.

The Centre had earlier submitted before the top court that if it were to consider waiving interest on all loans and advances to all categories of borrowers for the six-month moratorium period announced by the RBI in view of the pandemic, then the amount foregone would be more than Rs6 trillion.

If banks were to bear this burden, then it would necessarily wipe out a substantial and a major part of their net worth, rendering most lenders unviable and raising serious doubts about their survival, it had said.

The government had said this was the main reason why a waiver of interest was not even contemplated and only payment of installments was deferred.

It remains to be seen who will bear the burden of the waived interest on interest.

On 27 March 2020, the RBI had announced a loan moratorium scheme, allowing lending institutions to grant a temporary relief to borrowers for payment of installments of term loans falling due between 1 March 2020, and 31 May 2020, due to the pandemic and the consequent downturn in economic activities.

Later, the moratorium was extended till 31 August. The move was aimed at providing borrowers more time to pay EMIs amid the economic fallout due to pandemic-led nationwide lockdown, without being classified as bad loan.

Indian banks’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs7.4 trillion, with net NPA at Rs1.7 trillion at the end of December due to the SC's standstill on fresh bad loans. The gross NPA ratio could have risen to Rs8.7 trillion or 8.3% of loans and net NPA ratio to Rs2.7 trillion or 2.7% of advances in the absence of the standstill.

