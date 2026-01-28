SC's Tiger ruling sparks demand for insurance, legal protection for investments
Anshika Kayastha , Krishna Yadav 7 min read 28 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Following the Supreme Court's ruling, companies are increasingly seeking tax indemnity insurance to protect against potential liabilities linked to past investments. The judgment indicates that tax residency certificates alone may not suffice for tax exemptions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : The Supreme Court (SC) judgment on Tiger Global, upholding capital gains tax on its Flipkart share sale, has opened the door for a review of similar past investments by other entities. This is prompting companies to consider insurance and legal measures to guard against potential tax reassessments and penalties, experts said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story