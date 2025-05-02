Industry
Sebi finds no evidence of insider trading against Indusind Bank officials
SummarySumant Kathpalia and Arun Khurana disclosed share sales as required, the Sebi investigation found. The forex derivatives mismatch has blown a ₹1,960 crore hole in IndusInd Bank books, triggering audits by PwC and Grant Thornton.
The stock market regulator has closed its investigation into potential insider trading violations by top IndusInd Bank executives, a person aware of the matter said, as it found all disclosures in place and no evidence of wrongdoing.
