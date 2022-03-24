MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday levied a fine of ₹5 lakh on Axis Bank Ltd for violating the regulator’s Merchant Bankers (MB) Regulations while handling certain public debt sales.

The case relates to the 2016-2019 period, when the private bank had handled debt issues of 22 companies.

Among these, Axis Bank had acquired shares in nine public issues, including Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Tata Capital Finance Ltd, ECL Finance Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Ltd.

Sebi said Axis Bank violated Section 27 of MB regulations which states that every merchant banker should submit to it all particulars of transactions relating to the acquisition of securities of the body corporate, whose securities are managed by the merchant banker within 15 days from the date of the transaction.

Axis Bank failed to submit such information, following which adjudicating proceedings were initiated against the bank, the Sebi order said.

In its submission before the regulator, Axis Bank contended that during an internal assessment of its debt capital markets department, the non-reporting of securities acquisitions in nine debt issuances was discovered, and the bank immediately reported it to Sebi.

The bank further said that it mentioned that the prompt reporting of the omission to Sebi as and when its internal audit department had noticed the irregularity shows its bonafide intentions. It said no loss or prejudice has been caused to any investor on account of its inadvertent omission.

The bank had tried to settle the matter; however, Sebi rejected the proposal.

In its order, the market regulator said it cannot lose sight of the fact that the bank as a registered market intermediary has failed to comply with the obligation cast on it under the MB Regulations for three consecutive years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.