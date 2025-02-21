Industry
After Madhabi Puri Buch, will Sebi have a bureaucrat at its helm?
Summary
- The people currently under consideration include department of economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth, Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia and deputy comptroller and auditor general Anand Mohan Bajaj.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to have a seasoned bureaucrat as its next chairperson after Madhabi Puri Buch's three-year term at the helm of the capital market regulator ends this month, two persons familiar with the development said.
