Sebi warns against unregulated algos

“It has come to the notice of the Sebi that many unregulated platforms are offering investors algorithmic trading services/facilities to automate their trades. Strategies are being marketed with “claims" of huge return on investment along with “ratings" assigned to the strategies and claims that similar returns would be earned in the future. Investors are cautioned that these platforms are unregulated and thus there is no investor grievance redressal mechanism covering their activities," the regulator said.