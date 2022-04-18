Securitisation volumes improve in FY22, may hit pre-covid levels by FY24: Icra

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The growth in FY2022 was on account of a lower base of FY2021 and quick recovery in economic activities after the second pandemic wave in Q1 and limited disruptions seen during the third wave
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Securitisation volumes, originated largely by non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFC), have grown by 43% to ₹1.25 lakh crore of assets in FY2022, compared to the lows of ₹0.87 crore seen in FY2021 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Securitisation volumes, originated largely by non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFC), have grown by 43% to ₹1.25 lakh crore of assets in FY2022, compared to the lows of ₹0.87 crore seen in FY2021 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a report.
The growth in FY2022 was on account of a lower base of FY2021 and quick recovery in economic activities after the second pandemic wave in Q1 and limited disruptions seen during the third wave. The securitisation of retail assets too has been in line with earlier estimate of ₹1.1 lakh crore, while additional securitisation of wholesale loans of Rs. 15,000 crore was observed in Q4 of the fiscal, according to Icra report.
The growth in FY2022 was on account of a lower base of FY2021 and quick recovery in economic activities after the second pandemic wave in Q1 and limited disruptions seen during the third wave. The securitisation of retail assets too has been in line with earlier estimate of ₹1.1 lakh crore, while additional securitisation of wholesale loans of Rs. 15,000 crore was observed in Q4 of the fiscal, according to Icra report.
Abhishek Dafria, vice president and group head - structured finance ratings at Icra said, “The last quarter of FY2022 commenced with uncertainty arising from the high Covid infection rates in the country. However, the less severity of the wave led to lower disruption of activities due to which the securitisation volumes in Q4 continued the Q-o-Q upward trajectory. Originators used securitisation as a means to fund higher disbursement targets in the quarter and investors also drew comfort from stable collection efficiencies seen for most part of the year. In Q4, securitisation volumes were ~Rs. 50,000 crore, which is in line pre-Covid quarterly volumes."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By FY2024, securitisation volumes may again reach pre-Covid levels of ₹2 lakh crore, without factoring in market size changes that would be witnessed once merger of a leading HFC goes through, he added.
For FY2022, total securitisation through direct assignment transactions (bilateral assignment of pool of retail loans from one entity to another) accounted for 55% of the total annual volumes, lower than about two-thirds seen over the past few years.
This was partly on account of securitisation of wholesale loans in Q4 which were done through pass through certificate (PTC) route. Within the PTC segment, vehicle loans accounted for one-third volumes, whereas DA was dominated by mortgage-backed loans. Microfinance (MFI) loans, which had lost investor preference post-onset of pandemic, witnessed significant traction in Q4. MFI loans accounted for 11% of the total volumes seen in FY2022, with more than half of annual volumes being done in Q4 alone.