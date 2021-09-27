Securitised pool collections improve on easing of curbs, says Crisil

MUMBAI: Gradual phasing out of social restrictions has improved monthly collection ratios of securitised pools rated by Crisil Ratings, which had declined between April and June following the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the rating agency said on Monday.

The trend, it said, has been observed across asset classes and in a number of segments, with levels quite close to pre-pandemic numbers. Collection ratios in mortgage-backed securitisation pools have rebounded to near 100%--their pre-pandemic normal--in the pay-out months of July and August 2021. Since the data comes with a month’s lag, July and August payout numbers refer to the collections made for June and July, respectively.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings, said in asset-backed securitisation (ABS) pools, collection ratios are set to reach January-March pay-out levels after dipping to 84% in Q1 this fiscal.

Similar is the case with two-wheeler and small and medium enterprise (SME) loan pools, where collection ratios had declined to 95% and 78%, respectively, for June pay-out, but rose to 98% and 90%, respectively, for August.

The government’s focus on rural areas and agriculture, and launch of schemes for SMEs have helped here, it said. Since the onset of the pandemic, monthly collection ratios have become the barometer of underlying economic activity, and are being closely monitored by banks, originating non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), investors in securitised pools and intermediaries such as deal arrangers.

Rohit Inamdar, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said, to be sure, securitisation volume after the second wave remains a pale shadow of what it was before the pandemic began.

“What’s encouraging, however, is the limited decline in collections after the second wave. The ongoing recovery should improve investor confidence and increase interest in securitization transactions," said Inamdar.

