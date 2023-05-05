Sen. Elizabeth Warren Seeks Information From First Republic’s Former CEO

The Journal previously reported that top bank executives sold millions of dollars of stock in the months before bank shares plummeted during a panic over the health of regional lenders. Mr. Herbert had sold $4.5 million worth of shares since the start of the year, while Mr. Roffler had sold nearly $1 million in January, the paper reported. In that Journal report, a First Republic spokesperson said the bank and its executives declined to comment on the sales. A spokesman for Mr. Herbert said his sales were consistent with his annual estate planning and philanthropy.