SFB hikes deposit rates offer up to 7.30% on savings accounts & 8.00% on FDs

Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on savings and fixed deposits. As per the official website of the bank the new rates are effective as of January 05th, 2023.
Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on savings and fixed deposits. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of January 05th, 2023. After the change, the bank is now providing a maximum interest rate of 7.30% for savings accounts and a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for fixed deposits for the general public and 8% for senior citizens.
Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) Savings Account Interest Rates
The bank is providing an interest rate of 3.50% on savings account balances between ₹1 and ₹10 lacs, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising an interest rate of 4.00% on savings bank deposits between ₹10 and ₹50 lacs. The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.50% on savings account balances above ₹50 Lacs to ₹1 Crore, while Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 6.00% on savings bank deposits over ₹1 Crore to ₹2 Crore.
The bank is providing an interest rate of 7.25% on savings account balances over ₹2 Crore and up to ₹7 Crore, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising an interest rate of 7.30% on savings bank deposits of ₹7 Crore and above. Interest on savings bank accounts is determined daily at the rate set by Shivalik Small Finance Bank in conformity with Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the daily closing balance in the account. The interest rates on savings accounts are paid on every calendar quarter on 30th June, 30th September, 31st December and 31st March.
Click on the image to enlarge
Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) FD Rates
The bank is promising an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 14 days, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits maturing in the next 15 to 29 days. For deposits maturing between 30 and 90 days, Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is providing a 4.50% interest rate, while for deposits maturing between 91 and 180 days, the bank is promising a 5.00% interest rate.
Deposits with maturities between 6 and 12 months will earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while those with maturities between 12 and 24 months will earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in 24 months to 36 months, and an interest rate of 7.00% on deposits maturing in 36 months 1 day to 60 months, according to Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB).
A deposit tenor of 60 months and up to 120 months will earn an interest rate of 6.75% from Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB), while a five-year tax-saving FD would earn an interest rate of 7.00%. According to Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB), the maximum aggregate amount that can be invested in the Tax Savings Fixed Deposit (80C FD) under a single PAN is Rs. 150,000 and the same cannot be closed prematurely before expiry of the lock-in period of 5 years.
Click on the image to enlarge
Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate benefit of 50 bps higher than the regular card rates. The new rates are valid for new fixed deposits as well as renewals of existing fixed deposits.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).