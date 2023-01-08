SFB hikes deposit rates offer up to 7.30% on savings accounts & 8.00% on FDs

The bank is providing an interest rate of 7.25% on savings account balances over ₹2 Crore and up to ₹7 Crore, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising an interest rate of 7.30% on savings bank deposits of ₹7 Crore and above. Interest on savings bank accounts is determined daily at the rate set by Shivalik Small Finance Bank in conformity with Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the daily closing balance in the account. The interest rates on savings accounts are paid on every calendar quarter on 30th June, 30th September, 31st December and 31st March.

