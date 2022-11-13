SFB revises deposit rates and now offers up to 7% on savings accounts, 8% on FD

Shivalik Small Finance Bank FD Rates

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% and on those maturing in 15 days to 29 days, Shivalik Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.00%. The bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% on FDs maturing in 30 days to 90 days and an interest rate of 5.00% on those maturing in 91 days to 180 days. Deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 12 months will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75% and those maturing in 12 months to Less than 24 months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75%.