SFBs should continue to evolve in tune with differentiated banking licence: RBI

In a meeting held with the heads of SFBs, RBI emphasised on the sustainable growth of these banks, particularly their business model and governance
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday advised small finance banks (SFBs) to continue to evolve in tune with the differentiated banking licence given. In a meeting held with the heads of SFBs, RBI emphasised on the sustainable growth of these banks, particularly their business model and governance.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday advised small finance banks (SFBs) to continue to evolve in tune with the differentiated banking licence given. In a meeting held with the heads of SFBs, RBI emphasised on the sustainable growth of these banks, particularly their business model and governance.
Asset quality concerns, including viable portfolio mix and further strengthening of customer service and grievance redressal framework, were some of the other topics discussed in the meeting.
Asset quality concerns, including viable portfolio mix and further strengthening of customer service and grievance redressal framework, were some of the other topics discussed in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by RBI deputy governors M.K. Jain and M. Rajeshwar Rao, along with executive directors of supervision and regulation and other senior officials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, in 2021, RBI had met with SFBs to discuss issues arising due to Covid-19 along with requisite mitigation measures, improving assurance functions, augmenting IT infrastructure and need for enhancing board oversight