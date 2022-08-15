Shadow banks go beyond education loans to attract students

“We aspire to become the lender of choice for India’s learners. By offering learner-centric services such as student cards, learners’ insurance, assessment-based programme recommendations, we are building India’s biggest learner ecosystem," said Varun Chopra, co-founder and chief executive of fintech NBFC Eduvanz. It also plans to offer affordable loans for students to choose from electric bikes, MacBooks, phones and smart wearables. The typical loan in this segment is ₹1.5-2 lakh. The ancillary services also help device and auto makers reach more customers. In most cases, manufacturers offer a discount to customers of these NBFCs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}