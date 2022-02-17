Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may see better performance in the fourth quarter, after the Reserve Bank of India granted them six more months to adopt new rules on upgrading bad loans to standard accounts.

The change in rules had led to a spike in bad loans at many NBFCs in the third quarter. While the extra time was allowed after requests from industry bodies, bankers say it has come a tad too late.

“The RBI’s NPA recognition norm extension to September 2022 will give a breather to NBFCs’ bottom line in Q4FY22," said Y.V. Chakravarty, managing director, Shriram City Union Finance. “We believe it could have been helpful if the measures extending the revised asset classification and provisioning norms had come along with the RBI circular issued on 12 November 2021. Most NBFCs have already absorbed the impact in their third-quarter FY22 results. The clarification by RBI only defers the adoption of new norms. Reversing of provisions already made, although now permitted is unlikely to be the route that NBFCs may follow due to accounting complexities," Chakravarty said.

In November 2021, RBI asked NBFCs to upgrade non-performing assets (NPAs) only after all interest arrears and principal dues had been repaid across credit facilities. It also mandated daily stamping of accounts to count the number of days they remained overdue, instead of a monthly or quarterly stamping. NBFCs were asked to put systems for this in place by 31 March 2021, and they began informing borrowers about the new repayment schedule. On Tuesday, the regulator extended this deadline by six months till 30 September, and NBFCs hope to give customers more time to make repayments and avoid defaults.

The new rule had swelled bad loans at NBFCs and housing finance companies in the third quarter. Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) reported gross non-performing loans of ₹12,400 crore (2.32% of the portfolio), of which ₹2,750 crore were loans that were less than 90 days past due as of 31 December 2021. Excluding this, the gross NPA ratio would have been 1.81% against 2% as of 30 September. Shriram Transport Finance also reported a jump in NPAs, resulting in a fall in net profit owing to the new RBI rules.

Typically, if a customer has three or more overdue instalments and if they part-pay such that the overdue is less than three instalments, the account is classified as a standard asset. But the regulator has now asked NBFCs to classify these accounts as standard only if all dues are cleared.

According to ICICI Securities, HFCs have indicated during Q3FY22 earnings that the impact of the RBI regulation on asset classification was to the extent of 40-100 basis points over and above stage-3 assets or NPAs. Vehicle financiers said the impact was to the extent of 270-570bps, given higher stage-2 pool or loans overdue between 31 and 89 days.

“A few large NBFCs into vehicle financing will benefit the most because their reported net NPAs were nearing, or exceeding, the 6% maximum threshold under the RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework. Given that the framework was to be applied based on 31 March 2022 financials, these NBFCs now get more time to focus on recoveries, make additional provisions, or even raise equity to leash net NPAs below the PCA watermark," said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer, CRISIL Ratings.

NBFCs, however, are of the view that RBI should allow exemption for retail customers or accounts of less than ₹2 crore as their income flows are yet to stabilize.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.