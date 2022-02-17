A bad loan breather for shadow banks

“The RBI’s NPA recognition norm extension to September 2022 will give a breather to NBFCs’ bottom line in Q4FY22," said Y.V. Chakravarty, managing director, Shriram City Union Finance. “We believe it could have been helpful if the measures extending the revised asset classification and provisioning norms had come along with the RBI circular issued on 12 November 2021. Most NBFCs have already absorbed the impact in their third-quarter FY22 results. The clarification by RBI only defers the adoption of new norms. Reversing of provisions already made, although now permitted is unlikely to be the route that NBFCs may follow due to accounting complexities," Chakravarty said.